Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade hits new highs in 8M2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In January–August 2025, Kazakhstan's wholesale trade saw steady growth, driven largely by non-food and industrial goods. Major contributions came from key regions including Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, and Karaganda. Both wholesale and retail sectors experienced increased physical trade volumes compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy