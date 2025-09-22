Uzbekistan reports strong growth in foreign trade turnover
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade has shown strong growth in the first eight months of 2025, fueled by rising exports of agricultural products, services, and industrial goods. The country maintains trade relations with 200 nations, with China and Russia emerging as its key partners, even as the trade balance remains in deficit.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy