First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum marks the onset of a new stage of cooperation and investment attraction - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held today, marks the onset of a new stage of cooperation and investment attraction, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

''Our main goal is to realize innovative business ideas and broaden favorable business opportunities. I invite you all to bring capital, technology and ideas to Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the reflection of your ideas and initiatives in real projects of Azerbaijan, will set a strong basis for successful cooperation and common welfare, the head of state noted in his adress.