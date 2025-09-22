Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 22, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 6 currencies went up, while 37 currencies dropped compared to September 21.

The official rate for $1 is 572,374 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,288 rials. On September 21, the euro was priced at 672,643 rials.

Currency Rial on September 22 Rial on September 21 1 US dollar USD 572,374 572,679 1 British pound GBP 772,006 772,307 1 Swiss franc CHF 723,591 720,035 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,818 60,839 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,576 57,602 1 Danish krone DKK 90,074 90,115 1 Indian rupee INR 6,497 6,501 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,854 155,937 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,874,099 1,874,162 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,490 203,514 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,373 387,120 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,618 73,654 1 Omani rial OMR 1,488,234 1,488,059 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,458 415,561 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 335,230 335,509 1 South African rand ZAR 33,003 33,033 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,835 13,834 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,856 6,859 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,246 157,329 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,678 43,704 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 377,868 377,620 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,633 152,714 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,522,271 1,523,082 1 Singapore dollar SGD 446,079 446,171 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,082 470,162 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,949 18,960 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,856 406,098 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,112 106,248 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,439 80,488 100 Thai baht THB 1,797,291 1,798,096 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,086 136,192 1,000 South Korean won KRW 409,583 410,914 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,298 807,728 1 euro EUR 672,288 672,643 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,749 105,782 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,803 209,929 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,471 34,610 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,483 8,490 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,336 169,045 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,587 336,869 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,004,694 1,003,543 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,722 61,086 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,542 163,741 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,469 3,471

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 844,971 rials and $1 costs 719,393 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,360 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,440 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,03 -1,06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel