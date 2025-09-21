KazMunayGas, Honeywell discuss expanding technology partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 21. Chairman of the Management Board of NC "KazMunayGas" JSC (KMG) Askhat Khasenov held a meeting in New York with James Masso, President of Global Affairs and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Process Automation (a division of the American corporation Honeywell), the company's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties discussed expanding their partnership in the areas of technology licensing, industrial automation, and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.

The companies are reportedly actively collaborating on the implementation of modern technologies, including digital systems that ensure the reliable and safe operation of production facilities.

"In particular, automated process control systems (APCS), "autopilot" systems for controlling process units (APC - Advanced Process Control), computer simulator complexes, as well as an operational production management system MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and an equipment monitoring system (Asset Performance Management) are successfully operating at KMG plants," the company says.

The parties noted the success of their current collaboration and discussed the prospects for using industrial AI technologies to improve production efficiency. Particular attention was paid to predictive analytics systems that can forecast potential equipment failures. A pilot project in this area is already underway at the Atyrau Oil Refinery.

Following the talks, the company leaders confirmed their intention to intensify cooperation in key areas.

During the meeting, Askhat Khasenov said that KazMunayGas is consistently implementing digital technologies and artificial intelligence at its production facilities.

"KMG, together with its partners, will continue the digital transformation in the oil and gas industry," said the company's Chairman of the Management Board.