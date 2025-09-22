Tajikistan sees spike in cash withdrawals via bank cards
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tajikistan saw a sharp rise in card-based transactions and cash withdrawals in July 2025, reflecting broader growth in digital payment adoption and banking activity across the country.
