Kenyan Attorney General commends Azerbaijan’s constitution for championing human rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The Constitution of Azerbaijan, which enshrines principles of equality, human dignity, and social pluralism, serves as a cornerstone of society, said Renson Ingonga, Kenya’s Prosecutor General, Trend reports.

In his speech at the international conference titled “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor's Office” in Baku, Ingonga stated that the essence of the Azerbaijani Constitution lies in establishing the people as the primary source of state authority.

“The separation of powers ensures that laws are adopted through legitimate processes. The Constitution also places special emphasis on the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. This positions Azerbaijan among countries committed to safeguarding human rights,” he said.