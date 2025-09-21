Tajikistan’s digital economy gains momentum, WTO says
Tajikistan’s digital services sector saw strong growth in 2024, with both exports and imports rising sharply, led by financial and business services
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy