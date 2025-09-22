Türkiye pledges strengthened ties within OTS with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Türkiye emphasizes OTS cooperation in birthday greetings to Turkmenistan’s President Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent warm congratulations and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the occasion of his birthday.

In his letter, Erdoğan highlighted the growing friendship between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, rooted in shared language, history, and cultural ties. He expressed confidence that, thanks to President Berdimuhamedov’s tireless efforts, bilateral and multilateral cooperation - including within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) - would continue to develop and strengthen.

The Turkish president also wished good health, prosperity, and success to President Berdimuhamedov, as well as happiness and well-being to the Turkmen people.