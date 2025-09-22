Azerbaijani Mugham legend, top artists to light up Shamakhi with “Nasimi” composition (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Final rehearsals are underway for a major artistic program dedicated to the legacy of 14th-century poet Imadaddin Nasimi, including a newly staged production of the ballet “Nəsimi dastanı” (The Legend of Nasimi), Trend reports.

The event is set to take place at the Nasimi Gardens Complex in Shamakhi on September 24 as part of this year’s Nasimi Festival. The program will open with the “Sufi” dance performed by the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after composer Fikrat Amirov.

Honored Artist Sevda Alekbarzadeh will follow with a performance of "Mərhaba, xoş gəldin" while acclaimed singer Chingiz Mustafayev and Turkish writer-musician Hakan Mengüç will present "Qafil, Oyan" (“Negligent One, Be Awake”).

One of the evening’s highlights will be "Dönməzəm" (“I Will Not Turn Back”), performed by People’s Artists Alim Gasimov and Natiq Shirinov, the “Natiq” rhythm group, singer AISEL, Honored Artist Elnur Mikayilov on kamancha, the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the State Choir Capella of Azerbaijan.

The artistic program will conclude with a new staging of the immortal masterpiece “The Legend of Nasimi” by the great composer Fikrat Amirov. The ballet will be performed by the troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, accompanied by its Symphony Orchestra.

What makes this presentation unique is that it will take place in front of the newly erected grand monument of Nasimi in Shamakhi.

This year’s Nasimi Festival, running from September 23 to 25, is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, in partnership with ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel