Iran multiplies industrial and mining loans nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The volume of loans granted by Iranian banks to the industrial and mining sectors grew by 57.8 percent during the five months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through August 22, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through August 21, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Iran shows that over the course of five months, Iranian financial institutions disbursed approximately 10.7 quadrillion rials (equivalent to around $18.4 billion) in credit facilities to the industrial and mining sectors, in contrast to the 6.78 quadrillion rials (approximately $11.7 billion) allocated during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Of this, approximately 9.77 quadrillion rials (about $16.8 billion) were allocated as working capital.

Around 529 trillion rials (circa $910 million) in loans supported the establishment of new enterprises in these sectors, while 316 trillion rials (about $543 million) were directed toward sector development.

Loans for self-employment in industry and mining reached 29.7 trillion rials (about $51 million), and 27.4 trillion rials (around $47.2 million) were issued for vehicle purchases.

In addition, 1.54 trillion rials (about $2.61 million) were allocated for housing purchases and 558 billion rials (about $960,000) for renovation work in these sectors.

To note, in the five months of this year, banks and financial institutions in Iran issued loans worth 24.4 quadrillion rials (about $42.4 billion) in various sectors, marking an increase of 40.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

