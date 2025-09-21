Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at World Championships in Zagreb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The World Championships held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, have concluded, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The winners of the Greco-Roman wrestling competitions in the 63, 67 and 87 kg weight categories were determined on the final day of the competition.

Azerbaijani national team representative Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), who reached the World Championship final for the second time, met with Iranian Olympic champion Said Esmaili in the decisive match. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who lost to his opponent by a narrow margin (1:2), once again won a silver medal at the World Championships. This is his third (2 silver, 1 bronze) World Championship medal in the adult category.

The number of medals won by Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers at the World Championships has reached four. Earlier, Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) won gold medal, while Eldyaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Murad Akhmadiyev (97 kg) won bronze medals.