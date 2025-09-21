Kazakh president, Cameco CEO discuss prospects for cooperation in uranium industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to New York began with a meeting with the head of a Canadian multinational company, during which they discussed prospects for cooperation in the uranium industry, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Cameco is a long-standing and reliable partner of the national company Kazatomprom. Since the beginning of its operations in Kazakhstan, the company has invested over $500 million and facilitated technology transfer.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of energy development, aiming to build three nuclear power plants. Kazakhstan is interested in innovative methods used in the nuclear industry.

Tim Gitzel, in turn, briefed the President on the current activities and plans of the Inkai joint venture, which has been developing the Inkai deposit in the Turkestan region for over 25 years.