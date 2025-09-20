Iran’s airport passenger traffic shows downtrend in latest figures
Passenger traffic through Iranian airports fell by about 22% in the first five months of the current Iranian year, with 13.3 million travelers compared to 17.1 million in the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy