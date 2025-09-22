Azerbaijan open to all investments in spirit of friendship and support, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Every investment in our country will be welcomed in a climate of friendship and support, said Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Sharifov noted that the current global landscape is marked by serious challenges, including rising geopolitical tensions, processes that in some cases escalate into military conflicts and confrontations, climate change, various crises, and increasing public debt in both developing and leading countries.

"In this context, Azerbaijan has begun to play a reliable connecting role between different geographic markets," he added.

The official also stressed that the government, under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, has established the essential infrastructure to attract and facilitate investment flows.

“Political stability remains one of the most critical factors for attracting investment, alongside a strong financial foundation, economic resilience, and a favorable business environment. Recent assessments underscore Azerbaijan’s progress on all fronts. The country’s position has improved in World Bank evaluations of the business climate and in reports from leading international credit rating agencies. Most recently, S&P and Fitch upgraded Azerbaijan’s credit rating to investment grade, while Moody’s provided its rating voluntarily, signaling the nation’s growing appeal to investors.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the Azerbaijani government has also made significant investments in transport infrastructure, including seaports, railways, expanded highways, and airports. At the same time, the country is pursuing a broad digital transformation, creating essential foundations to further attract domestic and foreign investment.

Every investment in our country will be welcomed in a climate of friendship and support. Overall, Azerbaijan will continue to serve as a ‘bridge’ and I invite everyone to become part of this bridge leading to the future. Let us build this future together,” Sharifov stated.

