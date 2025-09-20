Kazakhstan sees steady growth in rubber and plastic output in 7M2025
In the first seven months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s production of rubber and plastic products increased by 14.6 percent to 262.8 billion tenge (about $473 million). Growth was driven by higher output in plastic sheets, construction plastics, packaging, and rubber products.
