Azerbaijan’s constitution remains cornerstone of statehood - prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The modern Constitution of Azerbaijan, prepared in 1995 under the direct leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and approved by almost the entire population in a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995, continues to serve as the cornerstone of the country’s statehood, said Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference titled “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor's Office” in Baku, Aliyev noted that the Constitution, as the Fundamental Law, undoubtedly forms the backbone of every state.

“The Constitution we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of today provides a solid legal foundation for safeguarding our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthening a lawful and secular state, ensuring citizens enjoy dignified living conditions, and developing friendly and cooperative relations internationally,” Aliyev said.

He also noted that, recognizing the Constitution’s exceptional significance in the history of national statehood, a decree issued on November 1, 1996, established November 12 as Constitution Day, which is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan.

