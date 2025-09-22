Georgia reports rise in agri-food exports in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Georgia’s export of agri-food products reached $1.118 billion by August 31, marking a 3.4% increase compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said, Trend reports.

Key exports include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, nuts, processed nuts, and blueberries.

Exports to the EU rose by $18.3 million (19%), reaching $113.9 million, driven mainly by shipments of nuts and fruit and vegetable juices.

Hazelnut exports grew by $10.9 million to $33.7 million, while juice exports rose by $4.4 million to $6.1 million. Wine exports to the EU reached $23.6 million, up $2.1 million from last year.

The growth highlights Georgia’s expanding presence in European markets and continued demand for its agricultural products.