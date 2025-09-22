Kazakhstan enforces stricter local content rules to strengthen subsoil sector

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan has introduced minimum local content requirements for subsoil users, mandating at least 80 percent local involvement in design work to support the domestic market. New rules require non-resident contractors to engage Kazakh residents in overseas projects. Uranium mining procurement is now regulated separately by the Agency for Atomic Energy.

