Uzbekistan sees dramatic increase in gold export activity in 8M2025
Uzbekistan’s gold exports have surged in the first eight months of 2025, cementing the precious metal’s key role in the country’s trade. With shipments reaching $8.42 billion, gold now accounts for more than a third of national exports, contributing to a nearly 20 percent rise in overall foreign trade.
