Uzbekistan set to support development of SMEs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ It is planned to further develop business relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the advisor to the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Saidkomil Saidnazirkhanov told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

According to him, this forum will further expand the opportunities for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: "Negotiations were held between members of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company (AUIC). Following the negotiations, Uzbekistan announced its support for the development of small and medium-sized businesses. This will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to expanding economic opportunities between the two countries in the future."

The chairman also spoke about Uzbekistan's plans regarding Azerbaijan: "As for further plans, the further development of business relations between the two countries is planned. The countries will strengthen cooperation with each other, create various business platforms, and provide opportunities for dialogue. For small and medium-sized businesses, this will be a good platform for further development of cooperation between the two countries. This will allow us to make the most of the available opportunities. Uzbekistan has taken the necessary steps to achieve this in a short period of time. After that, the Azerbaijani side will also strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation by presenting its capabilities."

The representative of the chamber noted that as a result, opportunities for innovation and development between the two countries will increase: “At the same time, the economic sectors of both countries will benefit from this cooperation. Thus, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will expand even further, and new opportunities will be created.”