Baku hosts int'l conference on “On guard for sovereignty: Status of Prosecutor's office in Constitution” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting an international conference titled “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor's Office”, organized by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The roundtable event is part of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty and coincides with the professional holiday of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office, marking its 107th anniversary.

The conference brings together attorneys general from Uganda, Laos, Tanzania, Kenya, and representatives from Türkiye’s Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor.

Will be updated