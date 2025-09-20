Iran tallies loans provided to tea farmers and factories in past months
Iran has provided about $3 million in loans to tea farmers and factories since the start of the year, supporting working capital at a 4% rate. Around 89,000 tons of tea leaves worth $34 million have been purchased from farmers, producing roughly 20,000 tons of dry tea.
