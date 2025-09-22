EBRD backs expansion of Türkiye’s pet food business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is acquiring a minority stake in Çağatay Evcil Hayvan Mamaları ve Yem Ürünleri San. ve Tic. A.Ş., a leading pet food producer in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The investment, made alongside private equity firm Turkven and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will help the company expand production with a new facility, upgrade its technology, and strengthen its position in both domestic and export markets.

Founded as a manufacturer of high-quality dry pet food, Çağatay sells under its own brands and exports to 55 countries. The company also operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, giving it an edge in Türkiye’s growing pet care market.

The project is expected to support employment in the sector and enhance Çağatay’s competitiveness globally.

The EBRD has been a key investor in Türkiye since 2009, with more than 22 billion euros committed across nearly 500 projects, mainly in the private sector.