Third free practice session kicks off at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ On the second day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, the third free practice session of Formula 1 has commenced, Trend reports.

The race features 10 teams and 20 drivers. Following this session, the qualifying round will take place to determine the drivers’ starting positions for the main race.

Earlier, British driver Lando Norris of the McLaren team topped the first practice session, while British driver Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari led the second session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

