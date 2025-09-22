During the period of 2021-2024, non-oil sector rose annually by 6,7% in average - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Today, the economic growth in Azerbaijan has transformed into a long lasting stable trend, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held today in Baku, Trend reports.

''During the period of 2021-2024, non-oil sector rose annually by 6,7% in average while its share in national economy has reached 68%. Non-oil export of last six months, has almost doubled. It explicitly shows an increasing competitiveness of our country,'' the head of state noted.