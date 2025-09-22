Chinese companies eye waste-to-energy and recycling investments in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Over 70 plants producing electricity from municipal waste have already been established in China, and agreements are in place to develop similar facilities across Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Simeng Wang, Project Manager at the Business Development Department of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA) told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Wang highlighted that the forum’s focus aligns with Chinese companies’ goals for international cooperation in emissions reduction and renewable energy.

“We are exploring investment opportunities to establish similar plants in Azerbaijan, as there is significant interest in recycling waste and producing energy from it.

In addition to attending the forum, we will visit select companies and plants to explore new opportunities. China has already established more than seventy facilities that generate electricity by processing household waste. Furthermore, an agreement has been reached to construct five similar plants in Central Asia, including Uzbekistan. We are now seeking investment opportunities to build such plants in Azerbaijan, reflecting strong interest in waste recycling and energy generation from these resources,” he said.

The official added that Chinese investors are also interested in solar and other alternative energy sectors, as well as aviation, electrical equipment, and transformer production.

“Chinese companies are looking for strong partners, and the Azerbaijani government can provide a favorable investment environment. With the right conditions, many challenges can be addressed,” Wang noted.

In addition, Chinese entrepreneurs show a strong interest in the transport and logistics sector due to Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic location. The country offers an ideal link between China and Europe via the Caspian Sea. A new route, known as the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, is currently being developed, creating a crucial connection. This project represents a significant step toward opening new opportunities, and Chinese companies are actively seeking to capitalize on them.

Previously, we only knew Azerbaijan’s oil potential, but we have now seen its strong industrial capacity. There is significant demand in China for such products, and many companies are seeking overseas investments and new markets. Baku is emerging as a promising new market, and attracting Chinese investors is crucial.

Our key message is that forums like this should be held regularly in Azerbaijan. The first session, while inaugural, has already proven critical in providing investors with direct access to government representatives and essential market information. Annual high-level forums are essential for sustaining this engagement

The events offer a clear roadmap for investors, highlighting key sectors for investment, the opportunities available in Baku, and potential avenues for profit and strategic partnerships,” Wang added.

Sanctioned by the National Development and Reform Commission and duly registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the China Overseas Development Association (CODA) operates as a national social entity endowed with legal person status, having been instituted in August 2003. Under the auspices of the National Development and Reform Commission, CODA has been executing a comprehensive strategy aligned with national directives, facilitating the Belt and Road Initiative through synergistic collaboration. This involves enabling domestic enterprises to expand their global footprint and engage in foreign investments by serving as a pivotal conduit, orchestrating and harmonizing corporate efforts in outbound investment, and delivering expert consultation services.

