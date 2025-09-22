Kazakhstan’s food production shows strong growth in 8M2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
From January through August 2025, Kazakhstan’s food production reached 2.5 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion), marking a 19.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. Leading regions in production were Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty city, and Akmola. Major outputs included dairy products, meat, flour-based goods, and oils. Monthly price increases were most notable for first-category eggs (+6.6 percent), while fruits and vegetables saw a seasonal price drop (-6.6 percent).
