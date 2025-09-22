Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Green Economy

Azerbaijan, China sign deal to build Green Energy Industrial Park

Green Economy Materials 22 September 2025 16:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, China sign deal to build Green Energy Industrial Park

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Datang Overseas Investment Co. on the establishment of a Green Energy Industrial Park in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Economic Zones Development Agency Seymur Adigozalov and General Manager of China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Yuanlong Zhou, at a ceremony held within the framework of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

The park's goal is to contribute to the development of renewable energy and environmental technologies.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more