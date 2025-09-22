Court diving into papers on onfall on Azerbaijan's Malibayli and Gushchular villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ An open court hearing regarding the criminal cases of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued on September 22 at the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents, Trend reports.

One of the documents announced concerned the intensive shelling of the villages of Malibayli and Gushchular of Shusha district in February 1992 from large-caliber and small firearms and the attack on both villages using heavy machine guns. As a result of these events, 12 residents of Malibayli village were killed and 3 went missing, while 4 people were killed and 9 were taken hostage in the village of Gushchular.

Another criminal case—during the examination of the document on the shelling of a "Laz" bus in Khojavend district on September 8, 1991, it was reported that as a result of the shelling of the bus by Armenians armed with automatic weapons near the farm of the village of Kish, 7 people were killed on the spot and 27 were injured.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel