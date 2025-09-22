Azerbaijan rolling out electric bus assembly project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. An electric bus assembly project is being launched in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli signed an agreement with the leadership of Improtex Group and MAN Truck & Bus to assemble electric buses.

The initiative seeks to facilitate the advancement of sustainable mobility solutions within the nation while augmenting the electric bus inventory.

To note, the inaugural deployment of an electric bus transpired in Baku, Azerbaijan, initiating its testing phase on April 19, 2023. Subsequently, it transitioned to regular operational status on September 26, 2023, servicing route No. 5. A substantial aggregation of 160 BYD electric buses was strategically mobilized in Baku in the latter part of 2024, specifically in alignment with the COP29 climate summit objectives.

