Iran doubling down on its promise to pursue peaceful nuclear programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Iran has always pursued and is pursuing peaceful nuclear programs, Iranian Vice President, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told Iranian media in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has complied with safeguards and the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of its approved programs.

Eslami pointed out that, all things considered, the IAEA didn’t raise a peep about the Israeli and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"If the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities under safeguards and registered with the IAEA is not condemned by the agency, this shows the influence of the opposing parties in the agency.

“Iran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency when it realizes that it is acting impartially and in accordance with the new law approved by the Iranian parliament,” he said.

To recall, after the Israeli and US military airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to a minimum.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. In accordance with regulatory frameworks, IAEA inspectors are precluded from accessing Iranian territory unless there is an affirmative endorsement from the Supreme National Security Council affirming the integrity and safety of the nation’s peaceful nuclear operations and installations.

On September 11, Araghchi and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, agreed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to restore mutual relations and new rules for cooperation after Tehran suspended all inspections of its nuclear facilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel