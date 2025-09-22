Azerbaijan gearing up to open its first overseas school in Türkiye's Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Azerbaijan will open a school in Istanbul, marking the country’s first effort to establish an Azerbaijani-language institution abroad, said Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new building of the Baku Turkish Anatolian High School, Amrullayev stated that the project is aimed both at serving the children of Azerbaijani citizens living in Türkiye and at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

“This will be something new for us. For the first time, we are implementing a model of an Azerbaijani school that will operate outside of Azerbaijan. Additionally, this school will create significant opportunities for Azerbaijani citizens who live and work in Istanbul. From this perspective, the project will further strengthen the ties between the education systems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye," he added.

To note, Türkiye boasts an extensive network of over 70 international educational institutions, predominantly situated in the metropolitan hub of Istanbul. These educational institutions serve the needs of expatriate and Turkish households, implementing diverse foreign curricula, including American, British, and German frameworks, with a significant number additionally providing the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

