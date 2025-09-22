Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region sees strong investment growth in 8M2025

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region

In the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, investments reached 644 billion tenge ($1.16 billion) in the first eight months of 2025, up 11 percent from last year. The region aims to attract 1.5 trillion tenge ($2.7 billion) through 29 projects, half in manufacturing. Support for investors includes tax incentives, infrastructure, concessional loans, and land allocation, centered around SEZ "Saryarka" and the Saran industrial zone.

