INMerge Innovation Summit announces Red Hearts Foundation as its social partner

The prestigious INMerge Innovation Summit 2025 is set to take place in the capital city of Baku on September 29-30, 2025. Organized by PASHA Holding, the primary goal of the summit is to promote technological innovations, startups, and cutting-edge solutions, as well as to facilitate networking among business leaders and investors from various countries. The summit will gather innovators, investors, and influential industry leaders from fields such as fintech, telecommunications, and e-commerce at the Baku Congress Center.

This year, the summit has announced a significant collaboration in the field of social responsibility, naming the Red Hearts Foundation as the official social partner of the event.

As part of this partnership, all proceeds from the sale of branded merchandise, including apparel and accessories, sold during the summit will be donated to the Red Hearts Foundation. This initiative will create an opportunity for summit attendees and partners to make a direct contribution to impactful social projects.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation