Iran, Türkiye set to reveal launch date for Tehran–Ankara passenger train

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The date for the commissioning of the passenger train between the Iranian capital Tehran and the Turkish capital Ankara will be determined at the next meeting to be held between Iran and Türkiye soon, Deputy Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company, Mirhossein Mousavi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, negotiations were held with the Ankara Railways Administration for the operation of trains in the Tehran-Van-Ankara and reverse directions.

A number of restrictions have been imposed on Turkish railway lines after the earthquake in this country.

Certain repair work must be carried out on these railway lines.

The Turkish side announced to the Iranian side that this important work will be carried out if the opportunity arises to commission the Tehran-Ankara railway line.

Mousavi said that currently, passenger trains in the Tehran-Van and reverse directions are operating and are even being received positively to a large extent.

Even for 12 days due to Israeli military air strikes on Iran, the trains operated according to the program.

The official noted that when it comes to providing Iran with passenger, freight, and locomotives, the priority of the Railways Company is to use local production.

While local production is operating at full capacity, local products will be used in full; however, due to the urgency of providing railway vehicles, the missing vehicles will be imported from countries cooperating with Iran.

On January 27, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh visited Türkiye, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, an agreement was reached on the resumption of passenger train operations.

The Tehran-Van passenger train between Iran and Türkiye has been operating since March 9.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel