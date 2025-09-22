Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO joins forces with WEF to boost global trade, investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed a Partnership (Membership) Agreement within the framework of the Association Center, Trend reports.

The document was signed by AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and WEF Head of Policy and Community for International Trade and Investment Matthew Stephenson at a ceremony held during the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

This agreement provides for the expansion of relations in the field of international trade and investment, as well as increased opportunities for strategic cooperation.