SILLENO hooks up with IMBC to propel Kazakhstan’s oil and gas manufacturing

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

LLP "SILLENO" has joined the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering (IMBC), supporting Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy efforts to boost local content in the oil and gas sector. SILLENO is developing a major polyethylene plant in Atyrau with a capacity of 1.25 million tons per year, part of a $7 billion project slated for completion in 2029.

