Silk Way West Airlines spills beans on Alat SEZ cargo airport opening plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The official opening of the cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, Silk Way West Airlines President Wolfgang Meier said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

"Silkway will develop not only air routes along the ancient Silk Road, but also multimodal routes, combining ground and air transportation. To this end, we are building a new cargo airport. Silkway Group launched the project at the end of 2023. Construction will be completed by the end of next year, and the official opening will take place in the first quarter of 2027," the company's president said.

He noted that the airport will be located in the Alat Free Economic Zone, where it is planned to create a full-fledged ecosystem of cargo air transportation and logistics.

“It will be a ‘green’ airport: solar panels will be installed on its roof, and electric and water vehicles will be used for transportation. This is the airport of the future — an eco-friendly cargo hub,” explained the company president.