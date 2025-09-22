Kazakhstan’s Almaty and South Korea elevate ties with industry, education deals
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region
Akim of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, met with the Governor of South Korea’s Gyeongsangnam-do Province, Park Wan-soo, to sign three key memorandums on cooperation in education, high-tech industries, and elevator manufacturing. The agreements aim to strengthen bilateral ties, attract international students, and support joint innovation projects.
