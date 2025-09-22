Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector attracts heavy foreignweights, energy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Azerbaijan has attracted over $144 billion in foreign investment to its oil and gas sector to date, said the country's Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Shahbazov highlighted Azerbaijan’s pioneering role in the region as the first country to open the Caspian Sea to international investors and establish energy corridors from the Caspian to the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Adriatic.

"To date, 540 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan and 53 million tons from Central Asian countries have been transported to global markets via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline," he added.