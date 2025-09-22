Iran’s GDP takes slight dip amid economic headwinds
Iran’s GDP, including crude oil, fell by 0.1 percent in the first quarter of the Iranian year 2025. It totaled 24.2 quadrillion rials ($42.5 billion), slightly down from last year’s 24.3 quadrillion rials ($42.4 billion). Excluding crude oil, GDP dropped by 0.4 percent to 18 quadrillion rials ($31.6 billion).
