Kazakhstan rolls dice on AI in manufacturing with new pilot project

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has launched AI-driven initiatives in the manufacturing sector, following President Tokayev’s directive. A pilot project at the Aksu Ferroalloy Plant (part of ERG - Eurasian Resources Group) integrates AI into furnace management, using Big Data to enhance productivity, energy efficiency, and reduce downtime.

