Turkmenistan, China cut new path in smart cities and AI cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov met with Xu Qingshan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Hangzhou People’s Government, and discussed the current state and prospects of the Turkmen-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation highlighted potential joint projects in innovation, artificial intelligence, and high technology, including smart city initiatives and innovative urban infrastructure solutions. Scientific and educational cooperation was also discussed, with Turkmenistan proposing collaboration between Hangzhou Dianzi University and leading Turkmen universities.

In the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized that regular high-level contacts contribute to the strengthening of interstate cooperation. Particular attention was given to the development of regional ties, as well as opportunities for expanding cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

The meeting also recognized the importance of sports exchanges in promoting bilateral relations. In addition, the city of Arkadag was praised for receiving a Certificate of Excellence from Hangzhou Dianzi University in March 2025, in recognition of its achievements as a green and environmentally friendly community.

The discussions underscored the mutual interest of Turkmenistan and China in deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, including technology, education, culture, and regional development.