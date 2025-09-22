Azerbaijan and Laos explore new horizons for cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Attorney General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Xaysana Khotphouthone, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the meeting, it was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos.

Moreover, it was emphasized that there are good relations between the two countries, and favorable prospects for the development of cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, and other areas were noted.

Confidence was expressed that the signing of the relevant Memorandum of Understanding during Kotputhan's visit would contribute to the development of cooperation between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.