Kazakhstan, Blackstone explore digital and infrastructure investments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Blackstone, to discuss priority areas for mutually beneficial investment cooperation, Trend reports.

President Tokayev noted that Blackstone’s large-scale investment strategy in infrastructure and technology aligns closely with Kazakhstan’s national priorities of economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth.

During the meeting, the president highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic goal of becoming a fully digital country and proposed joint projects on building data centers in Kazakhstan. The discussion also included potential collaboration in asset management and financing for technology and high-growth companies in the country.

Blackstone, the world’s largest investment firm, has a market capitalization exceeding $218 billion.