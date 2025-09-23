Embraer, Kazakhstan explore cargo transport and service center plans

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Embraer President Francisco Gomes Neto to discuss cooperation in cargo transportation and the country’s ambitions as a key Eurasian transport and logistics hub, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties explored the potential for establishing a regional Embraer service center in Kazakhstan to handle aircraft maintenance.

Gomes Neto praised Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential and reaffirmed Embraer’s commitment to continued mutually beneficial collaboration.