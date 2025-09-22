Turkmenistan, U.S. emphasize investment and technology co-op in New York talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Strengthening economic partnership, particularly in the fields of investment and technology, was a central topic at the meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place on September 22, 2025, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The sides noted the important role of the Turkmen-American Business Council, which unites leading U.S. companies and serves as a platform for expanding business ties.

In addition to economic issues, the parties exchanged views on a number of international and regional matters of mutual interest.