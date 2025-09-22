Kazakhstan reaffirms energy cooperation with U.S. partners at major oil fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan remains committed to constructive cooperation with its American partners at the Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak oil fields, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with U.S. business representatives in New York, Trend reports.

“We continue to seek fair and mutually beneficial outcomes from our partnerships at Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak, and Kazakhstan is determined to diversify its energy export routes,” the president stated.

He underlined the energy sector as a priority in bilateral cooperation, calling it a long-standing cornerstone of Kazakhstan–U.S. relations.

“We recognize and highly value the major and successful investments of Chevron and ExxonMobil over the past 30 years. Despite regional geopolitical turbulence, their presence in our country has never been in question. Your activities in Kazakhstan have played a very positive role in modernizing our economy, introducing advanced technologies, and strengthening our economic resilience and capacity,” Tokayev added.