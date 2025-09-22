President Tokayev meets U.S. Special Rep on South and Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia and newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gaur, Trend reports.

President Tokayev congratulated Gaur on his appointment and affirmed Kazakhstan’s full support for his mission. He emphasized the country’s commitment to continuing a dialogue aimed at achieving practical outcomes to further enhance the Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership.

The sides discussed deepening trade and economic cooperation, with President Tokayev noting that Kazakhstan is a key U.S. economic partner in Central Asia. They also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.